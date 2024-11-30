Indonesia to help Nigeria increase milk, meat production in next 5 years

The Indonesian Government will assist Nigeria achieve a 60 and 40 per cent increase in milk and meat production in the next five years.

Dr Usra Harahap, the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Harahap said his visit to Kebbi was to further consolidate the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and Nigeria and Kebbi in particular.

“This visit aims to boost the earlier collaboration between the Kebbi government and the Indonesian government on artificial insemination and embryo transfer.

“This collaboration seeks to establish state-of-the-art reading facilities, development fund, milk and meat processing unit, implement sustainable pasture system and significantly improve milk and meat production by 60 per cent and 40 per cent respectively within five years.”

The ambassador expressed the readiness of his country to assist Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in animal production and agriculture in general.

He added that it would enhance livestock productivity and genetic improvement significantly for the agricultural sector in Kebbi.

He noted that the proposed technical cooperation in artificial insemination and embryo transfer “reflect our self-commitment to impacting on agriculture productivity and capacity building.

“Our premier objective is to achieve self-sufficiency in meat and milk production and processing. We are also increasing technical capacity in assisting with reproductive technologies for the benefit of all African sub-regions.”

While assuring that both nations stand to gain from the partnership, the ambassador prayed that the collaboration would be taken to the highest level for the benefit of all.

Tracing the relationship between Nigeria and Indonesia to 1965, Harahap said Indonesia was ready to establish a centre in Kebbi under the Ministry of Animal Health and Fishery.

According to him. the artificial insemination centre will play a vital role in fostering technical operation for artificial insemination and embryo transfer in Kebbi.

He said as a public service agency, the centre would focus on the production, marketing, testing and monitoring of livestock, covering semen quality, while strengthening the artificial insemination method.

He prayed that the partnership would not only enhance the genetic quality of livestock in Kebbi but also serve as a catalyst for sustainable agricultural growth and economic development of the collaborating nations.

Responding, Gov. Idris appreciated the ambassador for the visit as well as the Indonesian government’s sponsorship of two Kebbi veterinary doctors to Indonesia for training on artificial insemination.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Abubakar-Tafida, said: “We are glad, you sponsored their trip and training in Indonesia.

“We are also pleased that the team of experts that trained them followed up to see how those trained can cascade the training. We appreciate you very well for this very quick trip.”

Idris said the cooperation marked the beginning of a very fruitful partnership because Kebbi has the highest number of veterinary doctors in Nigeria.

The governor noted with satisfaction that Kebbi was blessed with the highest livestock population in Nigeria, “we therefore wish to extend our gratitude to the government of Indonesia for guiding our people.

“We also want to remind you of your pledge to sponsor more of our veterinary doctors for training on embryo transfer this year.