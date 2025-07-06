I'm ready to put all my experience to test - Tinubu’s minister declares 2027 guber ambition

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has officially declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State. He made the announcement on Friday during consultations with All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders across the Ogbomoso and Oyo zones.

Adelabu, who flew the APC flag in the 2019 gubernatorial race, said his return to the field is a strategic move aimed at reclaiming the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at the residence of APC chieftain Ayoade Adeseun in Ogbomoso, Adelabu described the meetings as part of a broader grassroots engagement and coalition-building effort.

“I am here to tell you that I want to contest for governor of Oyo State in 2027,” Adelabu told party faithful. “I am ready to put to test all the experience I have gathered from the past two elections.”

He assured stakeholders that there would be no imposition of candidates within the APC and emphasized his readiness for internal party competition.

“I am up to the task. I want to show them that I can withstand and survive competition and come out victorious,” he said.

Adelabu also appealed to aggrieved party members to bury the hatchet and work towards unity ahead of the elections. He urged all factions in Oyo APC to prioritise reclaiming power from the PDP.

“We should be concerned with how the party will come back to power in 2027,” he said. “Ogbomoso is very important in this state’s politics. I am happy to see that all factions here are now united.”

Incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP is currently serving his second and final term and is expected to support a successor.

During a stop in Oyo town, Adelabu pledged to run an inclusive administration if elected governor.

“I will run an all-inclusive government where everybody will be involved in the governance of the state and no one will be left behind,” he said. “Oyo zone deserves better treatment because it is symbolic. Oyo is historical, symbolic, and a blessing to the entire state.”

He also used the opportunity to rally support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.