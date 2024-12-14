I'll not relent - Otti declares during inauguration of 1.6-km Cemetery Road in Aba

Governor Alex Otti of Abia has inaugurated the second phase of the 1.6-km Cemetery Road, in the commercial city of Aba.

In a speech at the event on Friday, Otti expressed delight over the achievements recorded by his administration in the creation of intra-city connectivity through quality road networks.

He said that the State Government, “under my watch will not relent in rebuilding Abia and making it a choice destination for investors.

“Our focus is to deliver world-class urban infrastructure to the city, so that it becomes one of the most inviting destinations for individuals and families and, of course, businesses in West Africa and beyond.

“It may be tough but as we have demonstrated over the last decade of being in the public space, our quest for success is stronger than any resistance that may come our way.

“The effort at reclaiming lost spaces in Aba is not improved in the business environment for locals, it is also drawing the interest and finances of foreign investors,” he said.

Otti said that a lot of projects executed by the government in the last 18 months had led to an expansion in the output of goods and services from the city.

He also said that the government’s infrastructure development agenda had produced greater opportunities for job seekers and entrepreneurs, as well as stirred a strong belief amongst residents that “a new dawn is upon us”.

The governor urged the people to contribute to the prosperity of the state through prompt payment of taxes and other statutory fees to support the government’s efforts to build the state’s economy.

“We are encouraged to embrace our civic responsibilities as citizens and partners in the New Abia Project by paying our taxes as and when due.

“Also, citizens should provide reliable and timely information to law enforcement agencies on possible activities of criminals in their neighbourhood and join the campaign against indiscriminate dumping of refuse and other forms of bad behaviours.

“The building of a green society is a collective responsibility.

“So, I invite you to become part of this long-term project, transcending one single administration,” the governor said.

The Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, said that the reconstruction of the road was in line with the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth through the provision of a viable road network.

Oti said that the road, which traverses the Cemetery Road Market, was in a most deplorable state and commercial activities in the area dwindled.

According to him, the reconstruction of the road has returned business and life back to normal and improved the aesthetics of the area, which will improve the internally generated revenue of the state.

Oti said that the Cemetery Road Phase II traverses a length of 1.6 kilometres with an average width of 11.5 meters.

“It has a composite pavement comprising 100 millimetres thick asphaltic concrete overlying 200milimeter thick concrete slab over a length of 1.2 kilometres, while the remaining 400 meters is purely asphaltic concrete pavement.

“Culverts, drains, access slabs and roadway markings are provided, while the entire road is lined with street lights,” he said.

Oti urged residents to take full ownership of the infrastructure and protect it from abuse to avoid acts that would be inimical to the lifespan of the road.

He also promised to engage the relevant agencies in addressing the power challenge experienced by the residents of the area.

In separate speeches, the lawmaker representing Aba Central State Constituency, Stephen Ucheonye, and a Labour Party chieftain, Chimaobi Ebisike, commended the government for alleviating the sufferings of the residents.

They said that the road would boost the socio-economic development of the area.

In a remark, the Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, Obilor Anyanwu, said that the reconstruction of the road had brought socio-economic development to the area.

Anyanwu said that the value of landed properties in the area had increased, while transport fares and travel time spent on the road had reduced, considerably.

Earlier, a resident, Kingsley Anthony, said that the rehabilitation work had brought an end to the long years of neglect experienced by residents and given them a sense of belonging.

Anthony, however, appealed to the government to intervene in the power challenge being experienced in the area.