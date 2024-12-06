I will continue to support the judiciary, Wike vows

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pledged continued support to infrastructure development for the judicial arm of the government.

Wike stated this at the inauguration of the construction and furnishing of Office Annex for the Body of Benchers, in Abuja on Friday.

He pledged continued support to the judiciary and other arms of government despite criticisms that the move was to court favours.

“So, whatever they are saying, don’t listen; those who are saying it, don’t look at them and because I can’t talk and I cannot reply, I will go ahead and continue to do my work for the best of my country. That is all I can do,” he said.

The minister thanked the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, for stressing the need for cooperation between the three arms of government.

“Like you rightly said, as we speak today, it is the federal capital territory that is providing the official residence of the legislature.

“That is a different arm of government, but it is the FCT that is providing their residence.

“As we speak today, it is the FCT that is building the new complex of the National Assembly. At the end of the day, the project will be handed over to the legislature for them to manage.

“That has nothing to do with interference of the arm of government.”

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the national assembly project, as well as the Body of Benchers Annex Office.

He added that the provision of infrastructure, a 10-unit housing for lecturers at the Nigerian Law School was also approved.

Wike said that the project was necessary because it was a public school, owned by the federal government but lacked basic infrastructure.

He assured the Body of Benchers of his loyalty and support, saying, “I will make you proud and you will see a difference as far as governance is concerned.

“I’m happy as a lawyer and as a bencher, that people will ask, when you had the opportunity, when you were in the office, what was your contribution to the development of legal education? What was your contribution to the judiciary?

“You know, it is easy to criticise when you are outside, but when you are given an opportunity and they ask you, what did you do?

“I will say, yes, as a minister of FCT, I was able to contribute; as a minister of FCT, I was able to do this and that.”

Earlier, Richard Dauda, acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, said that the body’s office annex would enhance its operation.

Dauda said that the project would prove a safe and conducive environment for the Body of Benchers to carry out their statutory function.

He said that the project, designed with conference halls, meeting rooms and other facilities would be completed in 10 months.

Also, Awomolo explained that the support by the executive arm of government to the judiciary does not amount to interference with the independence of either arm of government.

He commended Tinubu and Wike, a Life Bencher, for providing basic infrastructure to the Nigerian Law School, the body of Benchers and the Judiciary.