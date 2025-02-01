How I lost my virginity, impregnated a lady while in UNILAG - Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has admitted to impregnating a lady in his undergraduate days.

Bobrisky, a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, made the revelation during a live Instagram session.

The crossdresser revealed the name of the female simply as Lamide, who was also a UNILAG student, claiming that she initiated the romantic encounter.

Bobrisky noted that the romantic encounter with Lamide resulted in the loss of his virginity and, ultimately, Lamide’s pregnancy. The crossdresser added that it was also the last time he touched a woman.

Speaking about the aftermath of the romantic encounter, Bobrisky revealed that Lamide broke the news of her pregnancy to him on Valentine's Day.

In reaction, Bobrisky begged Lamide to find a solution, fearing the pregnancy could ruin his life. Lamide, however, refused as she insisted on keeping the pregnancy.

Determined to have her way, Bobrisky revealed that Lamide reported the situation to a boy who then came with a group to confront him as the situation escalated.

Narrating the story, Bobrisky starts from the very beginning of the romantic encounter and how it culminates in him getting insulted and threatened.

The crossdresser said, “So that night, we were waiting for who would touch each other first. I was backing the wall, and she was facing me. Because I was shy, I did not know where to start from; I did not know what to do. She started touching me and we eventually did it; that was the first ever and only time I was with a woman.

“It was not up to two or three months after. That day was even Valentine’s Day. So she bought me singlets, underwear and some handouts I needed in school. She was now like, ‘Bob, I am pregnant’. And I was like ‘pregnant how? How did you do it? Aunty, I am just a very young boy, I just entered 200 level. Please do not destroy my life.

“Then I told her we needed to find a solution because I was not ready. She knew I was a bit feminine but not this feminine. I do not know maybe she liked me because I was feminine; I could not really figure it out.

“She insisted that she would give birth and started insulting me. She brought out the female in me, and I, too, started throwing insults at her.

“She went to report me to a guy, I do not really know that part. So one day as I was going back to my hostel, the guy just said I should come, about seven of them. That is how they carried me and went to put me inside a small room and asked me to kneel down there.