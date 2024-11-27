Gov Yusuf inaugurates 10 Tinubu's CNG buses for Kano workers

Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State, on Wednesday, inaugurated 10 Federal Government’s Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses to provide affordable transportation for workers in the North West region.

The buses were inaugurated at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Secretariat in Kano.

In a speech, Kabir-Yusuf commended President Bola Tinubu for his initiative to provide vehicles for workers in the region.

He described the project as a significant step towards reducing transportation costs for workers in the state.

He expressed confidence that the measure would ease the economic challenges faced by workers.

The governor also pledged to establish CNG service centres in the state and announced plans to convert 30 luxury buses to CNG as part of the efforts to mitigate the effects of rising fuel prices.

Yusuf further lauded the support and understanding of the labour unions in the state and affirmed his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for workers.

Earlier, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the buses were part of the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate the financial burden on workers caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

He said that the introduction of the 10 CNG buses was a key measure in Tinubu’s plan to ease the impact of escalating fuel costs on Nigerian workers.

Ajaero called on the government to protect workers from further economic hardship and urged the State Government to establish CNG service centres in the region.