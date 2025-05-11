Flight disrupted as Air Peace aircraft hits antelope on runway

A domestic flight operated by Air Peace was abruptly halted on Saturday after the aircraft collided with a large antelope while taxiing on the runway at Asaba International Airport in Delta State. The impact caused significant damage to the plane, grounding it and resulting in flight delays for scheduled passengers.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirmed the incident through its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, in a post on social media platform, X. “Monitoring reports yesterday indicated that an Air Peace aircraft ran into a large antelope, decimating the animal and leaving the aircraft AOG (aircraft on ground),” he stated.

He explained that while the airline was not at fault in this particular disruption, it is still responsible for providing affected passengers with timely information, care, and, where necessary, refunds. “This explainer is for illustration purposes, not to excuse airlines when they fail to do their duties to passengers,” he noted.

As of press time, the airline had not issued a formal statement on the incident, but engineers are reportedly working to assess and repair the damage.

The occurrence comes just days after the NCAA advised Air Peace to reduce its operations in light of growing concerns over frequent delays and cancellations. While the regulator pointed to possible overextension, the airline attributed the disruptions to its commitment to safety rather than an aircraft shortage.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about runway safety and wildlife management at regional airports.