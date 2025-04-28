Calls mount for FG to probe British soldier over illegal arms in Delta

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has joined calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into the alleged involvement of a British Army officer, Major Micah Polo, in a major arms smuggling operation recently uncovered by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Delta State.

In a statement issued Monday, April 28, in Abuja, HURIWA warned that the alleged trafficking of high-powered weapons, including 50 AK-47 rifles and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition, posed a serious threat to national stability.

The weapons were reportedly recovered during a DSS operation near Asaba on April 25.

Major Polo, allegedly attempting to flee to the United Kingdom, was apprehended in Lagos, alongside several associates arrested in Delta.

“This incident, if confirmed, is not just a criminal act—it is an attempt to destabilise our fragile democracy,” said HURIWA National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

The group also raised the alarm over alleged links between the British officer and a prominent traditional ruler in Delta State, describing it as a “potentially broader conspiracy” to destabilise the already tense Warri Federal Constituency.

HURIWA emphasised the need for close cooperation between Nigerian and British authorities.

“Swift and transparent action will show the UK’s commitment to democracy, rule of law, and global peacekeeping,” the statement said.

The group petitioned the British High Commission, demanding full collaboration in tracing the origin and intended destination of the weapons.

HURIWA further urged the DSS to conduct its investigation in a lawful manner and make its findings public to restore public trust.