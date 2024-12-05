FG launches campaign against get-rich-quick syndrome in Imo

The Imo Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised Nigerians to reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity and hard work.

The agency also encouraged Nigerians to make the most of the opportunities provided through government initiatives to make life more meaningful for the citizens.

The NOA Director-General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, advised at a news briefing on the nationwide sensitisation campaign against get-rich-quick syndrome in Owerri, on Thursday.

Issa-Onilu, represented by the Director of Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilisation on the agency, Mrs Theresa Maduekwe, said the campaign was a call on citizens to join hands in creating a healthy, secure, and ethical society.

He said that the tendency to resort to criminal ways of acquiring wealth was heightened during the Yuletide and warned that the government had criminalised fraudulent practices, including internet fraud.

He further said that the government, in a bid to address the erosion of values and economic hardship, had implemented youth empowerment programmes and skill acquisition initiatives.

Issa-Onilu also said that the government had strengthened the security architecture with better equipment, training and increased funding for security agencies.

He, however, said that the efforts of the government required the active support of citizens, who must report suspicious activities and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

He also urged citizens to stand for justice and respect the rights of others as World Human Rights Day is commemorated by recognising that they have civic responsibilities to uphold.

He also spoke on the World HIV/AIDS scourge and admonished Nigerians to practice responsible health behaviours and support those living with the virus.

He appealed to traditional, religious and educational institutions, as well as civil society organisations to amplify the message of the campaign and extend their reach.

The NOA State Director, Mrs Stellamaris Demian-Igwe, said that the campaign would address the loss of societal values and highlight the dangers involved.