FG counters Oyakhilome’s 'salt is good' claim, cautions against excessive intake

The Federal Government has asked Nigerians to exercise caution regarding their salt intake, warning that excessive consumption could lead to serious health complications.

The warning came from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in response to a viral video in which Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the President and Founder of Loveworld Incorporated, better known as Christ Embassy, can be seen encouraging his congregation to eat more salt.

To justify his advice, the clergy argued that Africans were deliberately made to avoid salt so that they could buy sodium-infused drugs.

However, the health ministry warned that salt contains sodium, an essential mineral that supports vital body functions, but it must be taken in moderation.

“The federal ministry of health and social welfare has observed a widely circulated video in which a respected religious leader discourages Nigerians from heeding medical advice on salt consumption,” Alaba Balogun, the ministry’s Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, said in a statement.

“While we deeply respect the important role of faith and religious leaders in our society, it is crucial to correct misinformation that poses a risk to public health.”

The spokesman explained that moderate salt intake is safe, but stressed that excessive consumption contributes to high blood pressure, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, and other preventable illnesses.

He noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a maximum of 5 grams of salt per day (about one teaspoon).

According to Balogun, research has shown that Nigerians consume more than double the stipulated daily sodium intake, adding that the ministry will launch the national sodium reduction guidelines aimed at reducing salt content across all food categories.

“Salt is not the enemy. Salt contains sodium, an essential mineral that supports vital body functions such as nerve activity, muscle movement, and fluid balance. However, the concern lies in excessive consumption, not in salt itself,” he said.

“We wish to state clearly: Doctors do not lie. Nigeria’s health professionals are trained to offer evidence-based guidance rooted in decades of scientific research and patient care.