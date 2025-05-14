FG appoints Arabinrin Aderonke, others for African Youth Athletics LOC role

The Federal Government has appointed award-winning journalist and public servant Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championship, set for July 16–20, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Atoyebi, who currently serves as Technical Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), will join a 15-member committee tasked with coordinating the high-profile youth sporting event, expected to draw over 500 athletes from 53 African nations.

With nearly two decades in the media industry, Atoyebi's credentials include editorial roles with notable media outlets in Nigeria.

She has also held public office as Special Assistant to the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory. Her long-standing advocacy for youth development through sports was a significant factor in her selection.

"Sports is my passion. At Fame Foundation, I've used it as a tool to combat social vices and uplift communities.

"This appointment is a call to service, and I'm fully committed to ensuring Nigeria delivers one of the best-organised age-grade athletics championships on the continent," Atoyebi said in response to the appointment.

She also expressed gratitude to the National Sports Commission (NSC) and promised “teamwork, effectiveness, and dedication” in the lead-up to the championship.

The LOC will be chaired by Hon. Bukola Olopade, with Hon. Wasiu Isiaka as Vice Chairman. Other members include seasoned sports administrators such as Rosa Collins and Gadzama Tafiga.