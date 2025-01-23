Fear of Tinubu making Obi's banking sector associates avoid him in public - Aide

Moses Paul, an aide to former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, has claimed that his principal's associates in the banking sector avoid interacting with him in public because they fear retribution from President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Paul, who spoke during an interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on 90MinutesAfrica, stressed that prominent bankers and business leaders are publicly distancing themselves from the former Anambra State Governor to protect their businesses from a possible government backlash.

The aide said it's shocking that in the 21st century, people are still afraid to be seen with an opposition leader because of the ruling government.

“There was an occasion when I travelled to Rwanda with Mr. Peter Obi. Alhaji Aliko Dangote was in Kigali to hold a conference alongside lots of top Nigerian businessmen and bankers,” he said.

“You will not believe that people who were friends with Peter Obi in the banking sector were dodging and avoiding being seen with him because of fear of retribution from the Tinubu government against them or their businesses.

“It’s shocking that in the 21st century, people are afraid to be seen with an opposition leader because of fear of what the government of the day will do. This shouldn’t be coming from a country like Nigeria that is the only future of the black man on the face of the earth.”

Paul slams APC spokesman

The aide also commented on the remarks by Felix Morka, spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who recently described Obi as a "prophet of doom."

Morka also criticised the Labour Party chieftain for overstepping boundaries in his criticism of Tinubu's administration.

“Since the achievements of Peter Obi as a governor are easily verifiable. Mr. Mouka’s remarks that Peter Obi doesn’t have a record of performance as governor is completely false.