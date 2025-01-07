Tinubu under fire as LP stalwart demands caution over threats against Peter Obi

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Marcel Ngogbehei, has called on President Bola Tinubu to publicly caution the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, over alleged threatening remarks directed at LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Ngogbehei, who serves as the Director General of the Labour Party Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, expressed his concerns in an open letter addressed to the President.

The LP stalwart described Morka’s comments as inflammatory, warning that they undermine Nigeria's democratic values and foster an atmosphere of intimidation.

“These statements, which target H.E. Peter Obi, a respected global figure and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, go beyond political rivalry and pose a direct threat to our democracy, peace, and unity,” Ngogbehei stated.

The letter emphasised the critical role of opposition in democracy, citing Tinubu's political trajectory as evidence of the importance of safeguarding dissent and free speech.

“As a key leader in the opposition for many years, you and the APC were beneficiaries of the freedoms afforded by Nigeria’s democratic system,” Ngogbehei reminded the President.

He also criticised the APC spokesman’s remarks, describing them as an affront to free speech and political pluralism.

“These statements undermine the foundations of our democracy and suggest a dangerous trend toward the suppression of opposition voices,” Ngogbehei warned.

Call for Tinubu's intervention

The LP chieftain urged Tinubu to act decisively within seven days to distance his administration from Morka's rhetoric.

“We call on you as the President of Nigeria and the leader of the ruling APC to publicly reprimand Mr Felix Morka for his inflammatory statements,” he said, stressing that such action would reaffirm the President’s commitment to democratic principles.

Ngogbehei further warned that inaction could signal complicity or indifference, thereby tarnishing Nigeria’s reputation globally.

“Should Your Excellency choose not to act decisively, it will send a troubling signal to Nigerians and the international community,” he cautioned.

The letter concluded with an appeal to President Tinubu to prioritise the protection of democratic values and opposition rights.

“Leadership demands the courage to defend democracy not just in words but through action. By taking swift and public action to caution Mr. Felix Morka, you will set a precedent for political conduct in Nigeria,” Ngogbehei wrote.