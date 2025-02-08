EkoUNIMED holds 7th matriculation ceremony for 2024/2025 academic set

Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences (EkoUNIMED), located in Ijanikin, Lagos State, proudly hosted its 7th Matriculation Ceremony on Thursday, 6th February 2025 .

This event welcomed a fresh cohort of students into the esteemed institution, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in medical and health sciences education.

A Grand Celebration of Academic Dedication

The Matriculation ceremony took place at the Alhaja Ajarat Atinuke Ibraheem Memorial Multi-Purpose Hall, where new students, faculty members, and distinguished guests gathered to commemorate this significant milestone. The hall was beautifully adorned, symbolising the university’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The event commenced at 10:00 AM with an academic procession led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.O.G. Awosanya, accompanied by Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. A.B. Ejiwunmi, Principal Officers, Faculty deans, Senior lecturers, and other esteemed members of the Academic community.

Inspiring Words and Key Announcements

The ceremony featured several impactful speeches, including an inspiring goodwill message from Arowolo Favor Oluwaseun, a 500-level student and Pioneer Vice President of the EkoUNIMED Student Association (Ekoumsa). He encouraged the new students to embrace challenges, stating:

"One day, lives will be placed in your hands, and who you become here will decide whether those lives are safe under your care. Hardship is not your enemy—it is your teacher."

The Director of Linkages and Corporate Affairs, Prof. S.G. Odewunmi, delivered a presentation on the status of the University. He highlighted the institution’s partnerships with the Lagos State Government, its ongoing development efforts, and, most notably, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Final Accreditation Exercise held in December 2024.

A significant milestone was announced: EkoUNIMED has now received full Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Accreditation, allowing the Pioneer Students to sit for their 4th and Final Professional Examination and setting the stage for the University’s first-ever Convocation ceremony later this year.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Awosanya, also delivered a keynote speech, emphasising dedication, discipline, and compassion as core values for aspiring Medical Professionals. He urged the matriculating students to remain committed to their Academic journey and uphold the institution’s reputation for Excellence and Compassion.

Virtual Participation for a Global Audience

To accommodate a wider audience, EkoUNIMED provided a Zoom link, enabling family, friends, and well-wishers from around the world to join the event virtually. The Meeting ID: 897 2435 0030 and Passcode: 046127 facilitated seamless online access, underscoring the institution’s commitment to inclusivity and technological advancement.

Excitement and Aspirations of the Matriculating Students

Clad in red academic gowns and caps, the newly Admitted Students expressed their joy and gratitude for the opportunity to study at one of Nigeria’s Leading Private Medical Institutions. They pledged to make the most of their time at EkoUNIMED, striving to become Skilled and Compassionate Healthcare Professionals.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Excellence

The 7th Matriculation Ceremony was more than just a formal event; it was a celebration of Academic ambition, resilience, and the promise of a brighter future in healthcare. As EkoUNIMED continues to grow, it remains at the forefront of Medical Education in Nigeria, producing Professionals who will shape the future of global Healthcare.

As these students embark on their academic journey, they carry with them the hopes of their families, the expectations of their communities, and the University’s guiding motto:

“For Excellence and Compassion.”

_---_