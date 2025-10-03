Dufil Prima Foods, Ajose Foundation partner to nurture dreams of indigent Ogun students

When Nigerians think of Dufil Prima Foods, makers of the iconic Indomie noodles , they often think of the taste that has become part of family life. But beyond the beloved flavours, Dufil continues to prove it is a brand deeply committed to people, purpose, and progress.

On Monday, September 29, the company reinforced its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most socially responsible brands by awarding scholarships to 50 indigent primary and secondary school pupils in Ogun State.

Through a meaningful partnership with the Ajose Foundation, founded by the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, Dufil extended its impact further, covering school fees for another 50 students, while also providing writing materials and cartons of Indomie noodles.

The scholarship presentation drew notable dignitaries, including Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology; Dr. Yinka Elemide, wife of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly; and Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board. They hailed the initiative as a shining model of public-private collaboration, noting that it inspires children to dream bigger while reassuring them that society believes in their potential.

For Dufil , this gesture carried special meaning. As Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, explained, Ogun State holds a unique place in the company’s journey as home to its first Indomie factory in Nigeria, making the community part of the brand’s own story.

True to tradition, the event closed with warmth and nostalgia. Guests enjoyed steaming plates of Indomie, but they also left with something more enduring: the assurance that Dufil stands not just for nourishment, but for nurturing dreams, fueling ambition, and uplifting the communities it proudly serves.

