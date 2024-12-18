Drama as Okpebholo's panel storms tribunal to recover vehicle conveying PDP lawyers

There was a mild drama on Wednesday in Benin as members of the state government Assets Recovery Committee stormed the 2024 Edo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal to recover a bus owned by the state government.

The vehicle, which was a 32-seater-coaster bus, conveyed the counsels to the People’s Democratic Party, to the tribunal sitting in the premises of the Edo High Court.

Some members of the recovery committee had, in the morning, before the sitting of the tribunal, attempted to recover the vehicle.

The committee said the bus was one of the assets taken away by some officials of the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki.

According to sources, the committee later reached an accord with the occupants who were majorly senior lawyers that the bus would be returned once it took them back to their destinations.

Drama, however, ensued when the committee members reneged after the sitting and sought to forcefully recover the bus.

The action later degenerated into fisticuffs among the occupants of the bus and some members of the committee.

It took the intervention of the stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party to settle the matter.