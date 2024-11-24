Dangote Refinery reduces petrol price by ₦20 to 'appreciate Nigerians' support'

Indigenous firm, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, has announced a reduction in the price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to ₦970 per litre for oil marketers.

The reduction, which represents an ₦20 cut, is the company's way of appreciating Nigerians "for their unwavering support in making the refinery a dream come true,” Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina disclosed in a statement on Sunday, November 24, 3034.

Recall that Dangote had pegged the ex-depot price of its petrol at ₦990 during the rollout in October.

Meanwhile, Dangote Refinery said the price reduction would complement the Federal Government's measures to encourage domestic enterprise for collective well-being.