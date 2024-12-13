Court separates couple of 14 years after husband claimed wife was dating his plumber

A businessman, Kehinde Balogun, on Friday, told a Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan to put an end to his 14-year-old marriage with his estranged wife, Stella, on grounds of adultery.

Balogun, a father of three, said with regret that if he had known that Stella would bring him such future embarrassment, he would not have exchanged marital vows with her.

“My lord, I became completely frustrated when I found out that Stella was having extra-marital affairs with my plumber and I made her realise this.

“Then, she decided to move out of my house, packing my belongings with her and abandoning our three children,” Balogun said.

During cross-examination, the petitioner said that his wife did not catch him on their matrimonial bed with any woman.

He also denied sending her photographs to anybody.

However, Stella denied any wrongdoing, stating that one of her friends had told lies against her.

“That friend of mine had told Balogun that I’ve been sleeping around and he consequently began to react to me negatively.

“He turned me into a punching bag and stopped sleeping in the house.

“Later on, Balogun started sending my photographs to his woman-friend.

“My lord, he has remarried with my three children in his care and they are not properly catered for,” Stella told the court.

Delivering judgment, the court’s President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, pronounced the marriage dissolved on the ground that both Balogun and Stella were no longer willing to continue with the union.