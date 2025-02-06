Concerns as Trump's order on USAID disrupts family planning services in Bauchi

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board, stated that the suspension of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) activities has impacted the distribution of family planning commodities.

He explained that this suspension has made it challenging to ensure a steady supply of family planning commodities to health facilities across the state.

During an advocacy visit by members of the Civil Society Organisation, Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD), he made the remarks on Thursday in Bauchi.

Mohammed explained that USAID was responsible for the last-mile distribution of family planning commodities to primary healthcare facilities across the state.

“However, with the suspension of their activities, these facilities are now facing stockouts despite the increasing demand for family planning services at the community level,” he added.

He further revealed that the board was holding meetings to ensure that family planning commodities reached all health facilities and that supplies were not diverted.

Expressing regret over the suspension of USAID’s activities, which resulted from a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump, Mohammed emphasised the negative impact on family planning services in the state.

He also mentioned that the Bauchi State government had allocated 50 million Naira as counterpart funding for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to supply family planning commodities.

Mohammed also commended the Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD) for their ongoing efforts in advocating for family planning, immunisation, and other maternal, newborn, and child health services.

Speaking on behalf of J4PD, Bashir Hassan, a Knowledge and Communication Specialist, assured that the organisation would continue to support the agency in raising public awareness.