Chaos erupts at pro-Wike rally in Bayelsa as gunmen fire shots

The venue of a mega rally organised by NEW Associates, a group loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Bayelsa State, has been rocked by gunshots, causing tension among the crowd.

The group’s coordinator, who also doubles as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Bayelsa State, George Turnah, organised the procession on behalf of Wike in appreciation of President Bola Tinubu for appointing the sons and daughters of the state.

The rally, originally scheduled for April 12, was shifted to April 26 to avoid a clash with a similar rally organised by supporters of Governor Douye Diri, who also chose the same date and venue. Though the latter also later shifted their rallies.

However, a brief moment of chaos ensued after supporters had gathered at the Church of God Mission Camp arena, venue of the event on Saturday, as gunmen reportedly emerged from nearby creeks and bushes, shooting sporadically.

This led the supporters to scramble for safety while the combined security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and the DSS engaged the hoodlums, forcing them to retreat.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of NEW Associates and a former spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, has fingered the Bayelsa government for the incident.

He alleged that the Duoye-led administration is trying to scatter their peaceful rally, vowing to continue with the procession.