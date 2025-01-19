Cele prophet shot dead during church service in Ogun

Yomi Adetula, a 54-year-old prophet of the Celestial Church Of Christ has been shot dead by gunmen in Ogun.

The clergyman was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Odo Eran, Idiroko area of Ogun state.

The deceased was shot at about 10:30 am on Sunday, during a church service and his head was lacerated with an axe.

Confirming to newsmen, the Ogun state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola said that three assailants came into the church, brought out a long double barrel gun, opened fire on the victim and thereafter fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of his blood.

Odutola said, “Police officers raced to the scene and saw one Yomi Adetula, male, aged about 54yrs lifeless in the pool of his own blood which stained his white celestial garment, lying face up.

”On careful observation, his body was riddled with blets and his head was not speared, to ensure the victim was really dead it was mangled with an axe.

“On police inquiry, information further revealed that three men came into the church, brought out long double barrel gun, aimed at their target and fired a shot that brought the deceased down”

Odutola noted that with the effort of the Idiroko Divisional Police officer, the corpse was deposited at the General Hospital morgue, Ilaro.