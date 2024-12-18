Buhari didn't remove fuel subsidy because he cared about Nigerians - Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina has declared that former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to remove subsidies on petrol due to his love and consideration for the Nigerian masses.

Adesina, who served as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Buhari during the latter's eight-year tenure, described his former principal as a friend of the downtrodden.

He said the erstwhile President's soft spot for the masses underscored many of his policies and decisions, including keeping the fuel subsidies .

He made this known in a tribute he penned to celebrate Buhari who clocked 82 on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Adesina described his former boss as 'Ore Mekunu,' a Yoruba phrase for a friend of the poor, adding that he "still draws the people like magnets even in retirement."

The former presidential aide, who was privy to several of Buhari’s engagements, including his meetings with cabinet members and government agencies, said he vetoed decisions that would compound the masses' problem even when aware that some corrupt leaders are benefiting.

“The Big Elephant in the room (was the) removal of fuel subsidy. Did you think the Government didn’t know that the money-guzzling monster had to be slain? It knew.

“But who ensured that subsidies remained as long as they did? Buhari. And why? The people, the ordinary people. His argument was always simple.

“When oil sold for at least $100 per barrel in the international market, rising even to as high as $140 per barrel, what did the ordinary people gain? Nothing! So why should they be the ones to bear the brunt when oil prices fall?” Adesina stated.

He noted that even though the former President shared the conviction to remove subsidy on petrol at the twilight of his administration like his party's presidential candidate, he refused to make a move that could trigger turmoil in the society.

“He didn’t want to do something that would throw society into a tailspin for the sake of the ordinary people.”