Brutal unknown gunmen shoot lawyer dead outside his home in Benue

The Benue Command of the Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the killing of Mike Ofikwu, an Otukpo-based lawyer, by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the killing to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Thursday.

Anene said the deceased was shot at about 8.00 pm on Wednesday outside his home on Otukpa Street, Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area.

She told NAN that a full investigation into the matter has commenced.