Bet9ja Foundation reaches more Nigerians with new empowerment, health projects

The Bet9ja Foundation stands as a prominent force for social good and sustainability across Nigeria, consistently demonstrating its commitment to transforming lives and uplifting communities.

In 2025, the Bet9ja Foundation has undertaken significant initiatives across Nigeria to empower communities and improve lives.

Aligned with its commitment to creating positive change, the Foundation has focused on key areas including healthcare support, youth and artisan empowerment, market and community improvement, and sports and talent development.

These diverse efforts demonstrate the Foundation's dedication to uplifting individuals and building a stronger future for Nigeria.

Healthcare Support: Bringing Hope to Edo State

The Bet9ja Foundation prioritises enhancing healthcare access for Nigerians through impactful initiatives by making a significant medical donation to the General Hospital in Ubiaja, Edo State, with essential medical supplies, including wheelchairs, mattresses, and mosquito nets.

This initiative has already benefited over 100 individuals, demonstrating the Foundation's dedication to enhancing health and well-being within the region and providing necessary resources to those in need.

Youth Empowerment: Skills Acquisition in Edo and Abia

The Foundation is also heavily invested in empowering youth and artisans with the tools and skills to thrive and become self-sufficient. In Abia State, over 50 artisans in Ohuhu received sewing machines, hair clippers, dryers, and business training to enhance their livelihoods and boost the local economy.

Additionally, an Edo State Youth Empowerment Initiative provided aspiring artisans with training and equipment such as hair dryers, sterilisers, hair straighteners, and business coaching, enabling them to achieve self-reliance and pursue their entrepreneurial goals.

Community Improvement: Enhancing Market and Public Spaces

The Bet9ja Foundation works to strengthen communities by improving infrastructure and providing economic support. Recognising the importance of a safe and clean environment, the Bet9ja Foundation distributed parasol umbrellas, aprons, and dustbins to local traders in Abia State, creating a cleaner and safer market environment for vendors and customers.

This initiative improves hygiene and creates a more organised and pleasant trading atmosphere. In Cross River, installing over 50 solar-powered street lights has improved security and boosted economic activity for thousands of residents, allowing for extended business hours and safer commuting.

This focus on essential amenities and local commerce demonstrates a grassroots approach to community development, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in some projects.

Sports and Talent Development: Nurturing Future Champions

The Foundation also demonstrated its commitment to nurturing young talent through sports development initiatives. A multi-category boxing competition in Abuja provided a platform for young athletes to compete and showcase their skills.

Winners across five weight classes, Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Bantamweight, and Lightweight, received cash prizes, supporting grassroots sports and providing opportunities for young boxers to build successful careers.

In Lagos, the Ajiran Mini Stadium was renovated to create a modern space for young athletes to train and compete, promoting local talent and community engagement. The Igando Football Fiesta celebrated sportsmanship and community spirit, awarding the winning team ₦250,000 and recognising outstanding players.

Looking Ahead: Sustaining the Momentum

The Bet9ja Foundation has demonstrably impacted countless lives across Nigeria in its first year of operation. The execution of over 132 projects across 29 states, with an investment exceeding ₦534 million, underscores the scale and reach of the Foundation’s commitment.

This significant investment and widespread impact reflect a deep-seated dedication to transforming lives and building a brighter future for all Nigerians. Looking ahead, the Bet9ja Foundation remains steadfast in its mission, with ambitious plans to expand its reach and deepen its impact nationwide, continuing to be a beacon of hope and positive change.

