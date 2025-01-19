Bello Turji’s son killed in operation as troops close in on notorious bandit kingpin

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Navy’s Special Boat Service, NBBS, have reportedly neutralised the son of Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader, in a major offensive in Zamfara State.

The operation, codenamed Operation Fansan Yanma, involved a coordinated assault utilising both ground and air forces to dismantle key bandit hideouts in Fakai and its environs.

According to intelligence sources, the operation dealt a heavy blow to Turji’s network, with several of his fighters and close associates killed.

Among those neutralised was his son, a significant figure within his camp. Reports indicate that Turji’s panicked voice was intercepted over the radio, desperately calling for reinforcements from seven other bandit leaders.

However, no support arrived, and one of his spies narrowly escaped capture during the raid.

Troops targeted strategic locations, including Zangon Dan Gwandi and Zangon Kagara, destroying camps and burning a school that had been repurposed by Turji’s gang to store supplies.

Intelligence also revealed that Turji was last sighted in Zangon Gebe, heavily guarded by armed fighters, as he tries to regroup amidst mounting losses.

Military sources have declared Turji a “dead man walking,” vowing to intensify operations until his activities are completely eradicated in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Niger states.