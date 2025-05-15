Bauchi Gov threatened to slap me, insulted my late father - Minister opens up

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar has opened up about the dispute between him, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and his deputy, Muhammad Auwal Jatau.

Tuggar was among the dignitaries who accompanied Vice President Kashim Shettima to Bauchi State on April 19, 2025.

However, reports emerged that Jatau slapped the Minister while on a bus conveying dignitaries from Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to the emir of Bauchi’s palace.

The report said the alleged physical assault occurred after Tuggar disparaged Governor Mohammed, but the Deputy Governor subsequently denied the claims.

Speaking on what actually transpired during the tense trip, the Minister shed more light on what led to the misunderstanding that escalated into a confrontation.

Contrary to claims that he clashed with Jatau, Tuggar recalled that the verbal altercation started with the Governor while they were on the bus trip with the Vice President.

“We were traveling in a vehicle accompanying the Vice President on a visit to Bauchi State. The Vice President spoke to me, and the Governor, who was sitting beside him, interjected in a conversation that didn’t concern him," he told BBC Hausa in an interview.

“After that, he insulted my late father—my father who has been dead for over twenty years—and then went further to threaten to slap me. But I saw that if left alone, there is no way he can have an advantage over me, so I stood up to show him my height.

“After that, his deputy came rushing from the back of the bus, saying he too would slap me, but he couldn’t even get close to me, especially since the Vice President was in the same vehicle.”

Minister dismisses slapping claim

Meanwhile, Tuggar dismissed the notion of any physical contact between him and Mohammed, stressing that security personnel present were not from Bauchi but had been brought in from Abuja.

"There was no physical contact between the Governor and 1—he merely said he would slap me, but when he realized he couldn’t actually reach me, the matter ended there. However, the Governor’s son, who is trying to meddle in politics, went online spreading the story that Deputy Governor Auwal Jatau slapped me.”

“The Deputy Governor himself later admitted the story wasn’t true and began spreading a different version that he didn’t slap me,” he stated further.

Reacting to the suspicion that the rift between him and the Governor stemmed from his alleged ambition to contest for Bauchi governorship election in 2027, Tuggar said “Whether I have such an ambition or not, if you look at my history, you’ll see that when it’s time to speak the truth, I do so. What’s happening directly affects my local government and our town, Udubo.”

However, he attributed the rift to differences in how the governor runs the affairs of Bauchi State.

“Everyone can see how farmlands and grazing lands are being taken away from farmers and herders and handed over to companies. These companies then come in under the pretence of engaging in agriculture, taking loans in the process.

“This is disheartening, because when farmlands or grazing areas are seized from people, some end up being pushed into criminal activities.”