Avoid shortcut to wealth, FG warns Nigerians

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has embarked on sensitisation campaigns against Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome in Kebbi.

The Director-General of the Agency, Lanre Isa-Onilu, made this known at a news briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The DG, represented by the Director, Documentation, Translation and Presentation, Mr John Bala-Asate said: “NOA has embarked on public enlightenment against get-rich-quick syndrome.

“There is regret in shortcut to wealth, we want Nigerians to earn a decent living through hard work.

“We are kick-starting national public sensitisation on security awareness, HIV/AIDS, human rights, get-rich-quick syndrome and the Tax Reform Bill.

“The campaign is taking place simultaneously in all the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT in furtherance of nationwide mobilisation of Nigerians for collective action in fostering a more secured and ethical society.”

According to him, anti-retroviral drugs in hospitals are free for persons living with HIV to halt the spread of the disease.

On tax reform, Isa assured that President Bola Tinubu had fully comprehended the happenings in the country about the Tax Reform Bill, and would do the needful.

“President Tinubu is a listening President, he has mandated the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation to make necessary consultations with Nigeria’s lawmakers and other critical stakeholders; there will be a way out,” he assured.

On security, Isa, said that security was top on the agenda of the Tinubu administration, adding that the government had concentrated on improving training and emphasising collaboration among the security forces with the provision of necessary warfare equipment.

The D-G commended Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi, for achieving a monumental record of progress in urban and rural transformation in the state.

In a goodwill message, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Idris, Mallam Yahaya Sarki, described the briefing as of paramount importance given the crucial issues impacting the lives of Nigerians under discussion.

He commended NOA for its effective performance on public enlightenment of government policies and programmes.

“We want the agency to offer support to the administration of Gov. Idris in carrying out its mandate by informing the public about the giant strides of the governor in the development of Kebbi,” Sarki said.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris-Zuru, highlighted the leadership qualities of Gov. Idris.

He added that the governor had made it a policy to make consultations with experts and stakeholders on sensitive issues affecting the well-being of the populace before implementation.

“The issue of security has reinforced what Kebbi has been doing; the Governor has placed an absolute premium on security matters.

“He has not allowed ‘Lakurawas’ to stay in Kebbi for 48 hours, the bandits do not have a base or camp in the state.