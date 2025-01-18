Argument goes wrong as 5 teenagers beat man to death at Gombe wedding ceremony

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested five teenagers for beating a man to death after an argument at a wedding ceremony.

Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Buhari Abdullahi disclosed this on Friday, January 17, 2025.

He said the suspects including Jauro Babawuro (17), Yayaji Bello (16), Baffaji Adamu (16), Babangida Dotti (18), and Yaya Bapati (17), were arrested after the victim’s parent lodged a report.

According to the Police PPRO, the incident occurred on December 21, 2024 around 10pm

"On 12/12/2024 at about 2000hrs, information received from Officer in charge of Ribadu Police out station, that on same date at about 1800hrs one Dotti Manu age 50yrs 'm' of Wuro Wandara village via Ribadu district, reported at the station that on 21/12/2024 at about 2200hrs during wedding ceremony altercations ensued between his son and the above-mentioned suspects and the suspects used sticks and beaten up the said Lamido 'm' as a result he sustained an internal injury,” the statement read.

"However, the victim was admitted at Kowa Clinic Tongo where he was treated and later confirmed d3ad while receiving treatment.

"Corpse has been deposited at General Hospital Bajoga for autopsy.

“The case is under investigation and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded."

The police also urged anyone with information about the crime to come forward.