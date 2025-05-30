Applications open for Heirs Insurance Essay Championship, students & teachers included in N10.5m prizes

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has opened applications for the fourth edition of its annual Heirs Insurance Essay Championship, targeted at Junior Secondary School students nationwide.

This year’s edition features ₦10.5 million prizes for the winning students, teachers, and schools, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to driving insurance awareness at an early stage.

The winning student will receive a ₦5 million scholarship along with a ₦1 million education grant for their school. The first and second runners-up will receive ₦2 million and ₦1 million scholarships, respectively.

In addition, insurance-focused themes and quizzes have been embedded into the application process for students, ensuring early engagement with the concept of insurance.

To participate, students must submit original essays of not more than 500 words on the topic: “ The Role of Insurance in Keeping Families Safe and Secure ” via the website, www.heirsinsurancegroup.com/essay .

Submissions are open from May 27 to July 8, 2025. All entries will be evaluated by renowned academics, with a quality assurance process conducted by Deloitte & Touche to ensure transparency and fairness.

In a significant expansion of the initiative, the 2025 edition introduces the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize – a new category designed to recognise and reward teachers who actively promote insurance education within schools and communities.

For the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize (TIAP), the top teacher will receive a ₦1 million cash prize, with an additional ₦500,000 grant awarded to their school. To qualify, teachers must implement an insurance awareness project and provide evidence of their initiative and its impact.

Commenting on this year’s competition, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said: “We are excited to return with an even bigger edition of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship.

"This year, we are not only empowering students and their schools, but also shining a light on the critical role teachers play in shaping financially-aware communities. Across our businesses, we see education as a powerful tool to build a more secure future, and we are proud to drive that vision forward.”

The Heirs Insurance Essay Championship remains a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Heirs Insurance Group, aimed at improving education outcomes and deepening insurance awareness among the younger generation. Winners of the programme will be announced at a Grand Finale event in August 2025.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents.

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.

_---_