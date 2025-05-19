Akpabio goes to class: Senate President teaches students in Akwa Ibom [VIDEO]

Senate President Godswill Akpabio took an unconventional turn on Sunday, May 18, during a series of project inaugurations in Akwa Ibom State by stepping into a classroom to teach students at a newly constructed school.

In a widely circulated video, Akpabio engages students in an impromptu lesson at a school in his constituency.

The school is among the 33 projects inaugurated by the Senate President across the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

“This is not just about infrastructure; it is about investing in the future. Education remains a critical pillar in the development of our communities.” Akpabio said as he addressed students and teachers.

Akpabio Inaugurates 33 Projects

The inaugurated projects span various sectors and aim to improve infrastructure and public services in the state. Among them are a newly constructed police station, a modern school block at Secondary Commercial School Otoro, and a 500-meter Abiakpo Water Works Road in Ikot Ekpene.

Healthcare and economic development were also in focus with the unveiling of an Intensive Care Unit at Mercy Hospital and two ultra-modern markets located in Urua Adet Obo and Ikot Ekpene.

“The goal is to touch lives at every level. From healthcare to commerce, roads to education, we are building a stronger Akwa Ibom,” Akpabio said.

Other projects include the construction of Usung Idim Road, Adaha Ayam Road, and a 3km stretch in Abak. The initiative reflects Akpabio’s commitment to grassroots development through tangible projects.

Residents and local leaders have praised the efforts, noting the immediate and long-term benefits these infrastructures bring.