Achievers Extraordinaire @70: How Doherty, Ijero-Ekiti rose to become the best

At the time it started fully as a post-primary institution on February 7, 1955, not even a psychic with uncanny insights could have foreseen that the Doherty Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) Ijero-Ekiti would become so heralded to the point of national and global acclaim.

The secret of such runaway success stems from a culture of excellence built and inculcated in every one who passed through the school.

Products of the school are not hard to identify because they carry the mark of excellence on them like a signpost, everywhere they go. DMGS Old School Association Worldwide

Years of painstaking tutelage by equally well rounded tutors in the early days, and even up till now, ensured that products of the school were well grounded in all aspects of their learning process.

The rewards of such relentless and focused application to excellence has been all too evident, with graduates of the school going on to stamp their imprimatur of uncommon academic and professional brilliance on their various fields of human endeavour.

WINNERS ALL THE WAY

DMGS quickly gained prominence in the early days, ensuring that it not only excelled in nurturing world beaters in all spheres of life but ensuring it made its impact felt in the educational equation of the then Western Region, competing with other schools in events that sought to enhance their visibility and pedigree.

That standard has continued to be maintained, with successive generations of the school's sets aiming higher, winning various laurels in different competitions ranging from debates, quizzes, sporting events to results obtained in the yearly West African Certificate Examinations (WASC).

In 2017, the Doherty Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) Ijero-Ekiti emerged the second best school in Ekiti State, before following it up with an even bigger feat, carting home the Best School In Nigeria award in 2018.

The award, given by the Federal Ministry of Education when it organised it's "2018 President's Teachers and School's Excellence Awards (PTSEA)," during that year's World Teachers' Day celebrations in Abuja, was won under the "Overall Best School" category. It accompanied the award with a brand new bus given to the school.

The parameters upon which the award was given included it's well known pedigree, academic quality, organisational structure, curriculum and a host of other criteria.

The school would once again find itself in the news as it won the 'Best School in Ekiti State' award in 2019, beating even older schools like the Christ School, Ado-Ekiti and Ekiti Parapo College, Ido-Ekiti, to it!

The school's football team then followed up that achievement by winning the 'Principal's Cup', a football competition which holds yearly amongst secondary schools in Ekiti State.

The school's record of performance in the WASCE, GCE, NECO and other qualifying examinations in 70 years of existence is not only exemplary but legendary. One only needs to look at the long list of prominent individuals who have passed through the four walls of the school to attest to that fact.

The list is by no means exhaust​ve, but suffice it to say that products of the School rank very high among notable names in the Nigerian academia, finance and investment portfolio management, legal practice, Nigerian military and paramilitary and police establishments, religious sector, engineering, sports journalism & marketing, federal and state bureaucracies.

It is also important to note that the DMGS, Ijero-Ekiti ranks amongst the best in Nigeria when it comes to quality infrastructure that not only gives it a rich and aesthetic outlook, but one that boasts of well equipped science laboratory, library, ICT Centre, school clinic, and facilities for boarding system.

