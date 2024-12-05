Abia workers will receive December, 13th month salaries before 20th - Otti

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has assured the state’s workers that both their December and the 13th month salaries will be paid before December 20, 2024.

The Governor made the pledge while speaking at a critical meeting with leaders of workers' unions in the state including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

He assured that, just like he did last year, he would pay the 13th month's salary, stressing that the payment would come before Christmas.

“I am getting ready, before the 20th, we will pay December salaries so that you can be able to shop for Christmas,” he told the workers.

For his part, the NLC chairman, Abia chapter, Ogbonnaya Okoro, commended Otti for his commitment to the welfare of workers and his swift response to address salary structure concerns.

“I want to give you kudos sir, you must succeed, and we are rightly behind you. We will go the extra mile to support your administration.

“So, for other issues, after now we will articulate them. We will appreciate you for the ones you have done and will appeal that you attend to the other ones,” Okoro said.

Speaking further, the Governor slammed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for establishing a shadow government in the state, describing the action as a treasonous offence.

He dismissed the action as baseless and indicative of ignorance about Nigeria's political structure, explaining that the concept of a shadow government is alien to the nation's presidential democracy.

“There’s nothing like a shadow government in a presidential democracy. The problem people have is ignorance, and they refuse to be educated. Shadow governments only exist in parliamentary democracies.