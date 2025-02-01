2Baba promotes UK concert on returning to social media amid divorce saga

Legendary Afrobeats singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known by his stage name 2Baba, has reemerged on social media to promote his forthcoming show at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

This marks the singer’s return to social media after announcing his divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia.

As he continued to receive backlash for announcing his divorce from his wife, 2Baba shared details of his forthcoming concert on his Instagram page.

By posting a flyer for the concert on his Instagram stories, 2Baba announced that he’s been confirmed for the Afrobeats Legends Concert, which will be held at the prestigious OVO Arena on July 26, 2025.

Fans’ immediate reaction to 2Baba’s return to social media with an announcement of a concert amid the divorce saga has been mixed.

While some fans sounded enthusiastic about the announcement, others remained focused on happenings in his personal life.

Meanwhile, controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has come out to support the singer, defending him against his critics after his proposed divorce from his wife, Annie.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor attacked 2Baba's critics, arguing that they have no right to meddle in his family matters.

“Anybody insulting 2Baba or calling him out because of his family matter wey no concern you, thunder fire you,” he wrote in pidgin English.

In another post, Yul stressed that no one has the right to judge the couple and that the public is unaware of what truly happened behind closed doors.

The actor explained that men often face struggles in marriage but remain silent about it.

He further urged the public to respect the couple’s decisions and wish them well.

“You don’t live with him in his home. You don’t know what happens behind closed doors. You have no right to judge either of the couple. You’re not Jesus Christ,” he added.

“It’s not only women who go through stuff in marriage. Men go through a lot, too. But most times men remain silent about it for various reasons.