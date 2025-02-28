Lawmakers clash as Agbese accuses Bafarawa of misrepresenting Tinubu’s leadership

Philip Agbese, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State, has criticised former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa for his open letter to President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement made available to Pulse Nigeria, Agbese accused Bafarawa of distorting the realities of Tinubu’s administration, arguing that his claims of authoritarianism and economic mismanagement were misleading.

He urged the former governor to offer fair and objective assessments instead of fueling division.

“I respect your decades of political experience and your right to express concerns about our country. However, as an elder statesman, your role ought to be one of guidance based on fairness and objectivity,” Agbese stated.

Addressing insecurity, Agbese maintained that Tinubu inherited security challenges and had made significant strides in tackling them.

He pointed to the appointment of new military and intelligence chiefs and strengthened regional collaborations as evidence of progress.

“No sincere observer would dispute that the country was in dire straits when President Tinubu took office,” he asserted.

On economic policies, Agbese defended the removal of fuel subsidies , arguing that past administrations avoided necessary reforms.

“The subsidy regime had become a black hole of corruption, benefiting only a few while draining national resources meant for infrastructure, education, and healthcare,” he said.

Dismissing Bafarawa’s allegations of opposition suppression, Agbese insisted that Tinubu had been more inclusive than his predecessors, forming a government based on competence rather than political bias.