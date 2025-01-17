LASTMA rescues 1,075 from road crashes, handles 2,051 traffic incidents in 2024

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued 1,075 lives from road accidents across the state in 2024.
The General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos. The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.
Bakare-Oki attributed the achievement to the authority’s unwavering dedication to preserving lives, optimising traffic flow, and executing timely interventions throughout Lagos State.
He added that the agency proficiently addressed 2,051 road traffic incidents, encompassing an astonishing 3,754 vehicles. He said;
These incidents were meticulously categorised as 143 fatal accidents, 502 severe accidents and 1,406 minor accidents.
This monumental achievement underscores LASTMA’s pivotal role in curbing fatalities and mitigating the grievous repercussions of road mishaps
He said that in tandem with its accident response efforts, LASTMA skillfully resolved 5,108 cases of vehicular breakdowns, underscoring its operational dexterity and technical acumen. He stated;
The breakdown cases comprised: 423 cars, 746 buses, 219 SUVs, 1,649 trucks, 400 tankers, 535 trailers and 1,118 others.
LASTMA’s prompt intervention ensured timely relief for stranded motorists, effectively averting potential traffic bottlenecks and secondary accidents
He noted that as part of its commitment to fostering proactive public engagement and enhancing service delivery, LASTMA inaugurated a toll-free hotline 080000527862.
This, he said, enabled Lagos residents to report traffic obstructions, vehicular breakdowns, emergencies, and the conduct of LASTMA personnel. He said;
The hotline received 3,567 calls across multiple languages, including English, Pidgin, and Yoruba.
Of these calls over 3,450 cases were expediently resolved, while the remaining 117 cases were escalated for further attention.
Additionally, the launch of the Physical Complaint Centre recorded 2,056 physical cases, of which 1,968 were successfully addressed, with 88 cases transferred for advanced resolution.
These pioneering platforms have significantly bolstered LASTMA’s capacity to respond swiftly to crises and address public grievances, further entrenching its reputation as a responsive and citizen-centric institution
He said that the commendable milestones achieved in 2024 embody LASTMA’s steadfast commitment to its mission of cultivating safer roads and an efficient traffic management system in Lagos State.
He said the agency remained resolute in harnessing advanced technology, fostering public collaboration, and enhancing the proficiency of its personnel to deliver unparalleled traffic management services.
Bakare-Oki extended heartfelt appreciation to the general public particularly the motoring public for their unwavering cooperation and reiterated LASTMA’s resolve to uphold its dedication to excellence in service delivery.
