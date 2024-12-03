LASEMA rescues 4 victims from road accident on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu , said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos. Oke-Osanyintolu said the victims were severely injured in the accident involving two buses.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said it rescued four accident victims on Monday evening.

He said that the incident happened in the late hours of Monday, on Third Mainland Bridge, inward Owroronshoki.

“Following distress calls received through the 767 and 112 toll-free emergency lines at 17.25hrs, LASEMA activated its emergency response team from the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

“On arrival to the incident scene at 17.35hrs, we discovered that a white Toyota coaster bus, Registration Number KJA-380-XV collided with a parked Lagos State BRT, Registration Number AGL938-YD.

“This happened while the coaster bus was on motion resulting in significant damage and injuries.

“The accidented Toyota Coaster bus blindsided a parked BRT in an attempt to overtake a car while headed inward Iyana Oworo,” he said.