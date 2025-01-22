Landlord’s son 'Japa' after failed rape attempt on tenant's daughter

A 15-year-old girl in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, narrowly escaped a sexual assault attempt by her landlord's son, who remains at large.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when the landlord's son, known only as Junior, forcibly entered the tenant's home while the father was away.

Junior approached the girl as she slept alongside her younger siblings. He initiated the assault, attempting to remove her clothing . However, the girl awoke to his actions and resisted. When she confronted him, Junior reacted violently, punching her before fleeing through a window.

Terrified, the girl alerted her neighbours, who promptly responded to her cries for help. The father of the victim, Felix, confirmed the harrowing ordeal, stating that he had filed a report with the Elele Police Division.

Felix recounted, his voice heavy with distress.;

He broke into my house in the dead of night and tried to violate my 15-year-old daughter, he fled the scene after the incident and has been evading capture since.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, acknowledged that the command had yet to receive an official report regarding the incident. However, she assured the public that the police would investigate the matter thoroughly upon receiving the formal complaint.