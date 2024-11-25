Dismissed policewoman threatens to commit suicide and kill her children

Edith Uduma, the policewoman dismissed for exposing an alleged rape incident involving a colleague, has threatened to take her own life and that of her children if justice is not served. Uduma, formerly an Inspector in the Edo State Police Command, claimed she was wrongfully dismissed after she captured a viral video in October showing Sergeant Abraham in a compromising position with a 17-year-old girl at the South Ibie police station. In the video, the officer is seen hurriedly pulling on his trousers while the teenager lies on a chair.

Following an orderly room trial, both Uduma and Abraham were dismissed. The Edo State Police Command accused Uduma of conspiring with her husband, Inspector Ibrahim Mohammed, to extort ₦1 million from Abraham to cover up the incident. According to the command, when Abraham offered ₦45,000 instead, the video was leaked online. Consequently, Uduma’s husband was demoted to the rank of Sergeant.

In her defence, Uduma denied the allegations, maintaining that she neither extorted money nor received a fair hearing. “The Edo Command knows I lack the rank or connections to fight back,” she said, adding that Force Headquarters in Abuja was still investigating the matter when the state command dismissed her. Tearfully expressing her frustration, Uduma said, “If Nigerians refuse to listen to me, I will poison my children and myself. I have been hiding and separated from my children because of this incident.”