Lagos police declare statewide lockdown for July 12 LG elections

The Lagos State Police Command has announced a total restriction of vehicular movement across the state on Saturday, 12th July, 2025, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment during the forthcoming local government elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 9, the police said the movement ban would be enforced from 3 am to 3 pm on all roads and waterways within the state’s jurisdiction.

“This restriction will be strictly enforced across the entirety of Lagos State,” the statement read.

The restriction excludes those on essential duties such as medical emergency workers, accredited officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), and accredited media practitioners and election observers.

The police emphasised that all permitted personnel must carry LASIEC-issued identification tags.

The Command noted that it had concluded a “massive deployment” of officers across polling units and collation centres in the state’s 20 local government areas (LGAs) and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs), working in conjunction with other security agencies under the Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). [Getty Images]

In compliance with the Electoral Act, the police also announced a ban on armed escorts and security aides accompanying their principals to polling units or collation centres.

“This measure is to prevent any undue influence or intimidation during the election,” the police stated.

Additionally, the indiscriminate use of sirens and vehicles with covered number plates around polling areas has been prohibited.

The police urged residents to comply with the restrictions and cooperate with security personnel to maintain peace and order during the elections.

“We are committed to protecting voters, LASIEC staff, and the general public throughout the process,” the Command assured.