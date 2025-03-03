Lagos Police clarify viral arrest, say suspect held for drugs, not dreadlocks

The Police Command in Lagos State has clarified that the man seen in a viral video being manhandled by police officers was arrested for alleged illegal possession of drugs, not for wearing dreadlocks.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this clarification in a post on his X handle, @BenHundeyin, on Monday.

In the video, which began trending on social media, a voice could be heard claiming that the man was apprehended and assaulted for having dreadlocks and looking like a fraudster. Responding to the video, Hundeyin dismissed the claim as false.

The narrative is false, misleading, and malicious,

The suspect was arrested at Bassey Street in the Egbeda area of Lagos State based on complaints from residents about the activities of young men abusing and selling drugs openly.

The police responded and the young man was indeed caught with hard drugs.

Due to his resistance and struggle, minimal force was used to subdue him, the spokesperson added.

According to the image maker, the suspect alongside others arrested will be prosecuted accordingly.

Similarly, the Police Command in Lagos State has detained a suspect accused of stabbing an Uber driver and dispossessing him of his car.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Lagos. Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Saturday at 7:34 pm, at Ile-Zik in the Agege area of the state.

An Uber driver reported at Isokoko Division that the suspect boarded his Toyota Camry at Nitel by Old Abeokuta Motor Road, Agege, to Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja.On getting to Ile-Zik along the way, the suspect brought out a sharp knife, stabbed him all over his body and stole his vehicle, he said.

Hundeyin said that based on the report, a team of policemen later trailed the vehicle to Oshodi where the suspect was intercepted.

He was immediately apprehended and the vehicle was recovered from him to the station, he stated.

The police spokesman said that the victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment. Hundeyin said that the investigation into the case was ongoing.

Recently, the Police Command in Lagos State has detained a 23-year-old man for prosecution for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death. The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.