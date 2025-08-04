Keyamo gives reason for lack of Wi-Fi at Nigerian Airports

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has revealed that bureaucratic infighting between two government agencies is the main reason why Nigerian international airports currently lack Wi-Fi services.

Speaking on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, Keyamo explained that upon assuming office, he encountered a longstanding disagreement between the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over which body was responsible for providing internet connectivity at the nation’s airports.

“There is an agency called NAMA. They argued that since the law gives them control over all navigation equipment, radio and communication systems, Wi-Fi falls within their jurisdiction.

"But FAAN countered, saying Wi-Fi is part of airport infrastructure, which they are legally mandated to manage,” he said.

Keyamo said the dispute stalled any progress for months until he intervened in late 2023.

“I had to make a decision. I told FAAN to back out and mandated NAMA to handle it,” he said.

Nigerian Airports to Enjoy Free WiFi in 2026 - Keyamo

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News]

However, by the time the matter was resolved, the 2024 budget had already been passed, making it impossible to allocate funding for the Wi-Fi project that year.

The minister assured that the project has now been captured in the 2025 budget, adding that the initial deployment will begin at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

“We are now working with a Public-Private Partnership model to implement this,” Keyamo stated, expressing confidence that the airport will have functional Wi-Fi by the end of 2025.