Imo community seek Gov Uzodimma’s aid amid deadly natural disaster

Residents of Amazi, a community in Umunakanu Ama, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, have staged a peaceful protest against the excavation of sand in their village, which they say threatens their environment and safety.

The demonstration, which took place on Tuesday, May 6, was in response to the establishment of a borrow pit along the community’s only major road—an already neglected route connecting Amazi to neighbouring towns.

Protesters claim the project is politically backed and poses a serious risk of erosion and landslides.

“The peace-loving community of Amazi has been invaded, intimidated, and pushed to the wall,” said Nze Lucius Nnorom, a prominent local leader.

“We have remained peaceful in the face of these tribulations and deliberate efforts to compromise our peace.”

Engr. Uche Okafor, another resident, warned that the borrow pit could destroy farmlands and homes, calling it an environmental disaster in the making.

He stressed that the project contractor is from a neighbouring community with alleged ties to the state government.

For two weeks, Amazi leaders say they’ve appealed to the Chairman of Ehime Mbano LGA, Hon. Francis Uche Nwodu, to intervene—without success.

READ ALSO: Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instil discipline

“We are using this opportunity to call the attention of the Imo State government led by Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma to look into our plight and intervene on time,” Nnorom said.

Residents also highlighted the area’s lack of basic infrastructure, including roads, water, and electricity.

“All the communities bordering us have asphalt roads and electricity. The tarred roads actually end at the entrance into our community,” Nnorom added.