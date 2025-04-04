If you criticise me in Auchi, you'll be killed - Pastor Suleman stirs controversy

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has courted controversy once again after making a bold declaration about his followers' tendency to unleash violence on anyone who dares criticise him.

In a video that went viral on social media on Friday, April 4, 2025, the cleric boasted that anyone who speaks ill of him anywhere near his church, situated in the Auchi Area of Edo State, risks extreme repercussions from his devoted followers.

“If you want to die and you’ve been praying for death, but it hasn’t come, there’s a way to make it happen,” Suleman declared.

“Come to Auchi, stand by the front gate of our church, and say something against me. Somebody will kill you, another will bury you, and the third will be doing praise and worship on your dead body.”

The cleric, who has a reputation for controversial remarks, recalled a time when cultists beat up someone for insulting him and instructed the person to apologise.

“I’ve had cult boys bring people to me and say, ‘This boy was insulting you, we beat him and told him to apologise.’ I asked them, ‘Who are you?’ They said, ‘You no go like who we be, but you don help us.’ Kindness.”

Suleman is famous for his strong opinions on societal issues, ranging from secular, governmental policies to entertainment.