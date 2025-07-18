ICAD 2025: VP Shettima, ex-Kenyan PM to lead talks for 'Afro-Democracy' in Abuja

The International Conference on Africa’s Democracy (ICAD) 2025 is set to kick off in Abuja with a bold promise to rethink governance on the continent through an African lens.

Organised by CYPA Africa, the conference will bring together over 1,000 participants, ranging from heads of state and legislators to civil society leaders and youth advocates, to explore what a truly Afro-centric model of democracy could look like.

Speaking at a pre-conference press briefing on Friday, July 18, Convener Chris Iyama delivered a rousing speech, describing the gathering as “a renaissance” and “a clarion call echoing from the heart of Africa to the conscience of the world.”

Themed “Afro-Democracy: Building Governance Systems that Work in Africa for Africans”, ICAD 2025 is scheduled to be held on July 22–23 at the NAF Conference Centre.

“This is not a rejection of ideas beyond our shores,” Iyama explained, “but a heartfelt affirmation that solutions crafted for our realities, by our hands, are vital for our progress.”

VP Shettima, Raila Odinga to Lead Talks

Prominent speakers include Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Prof. PLO Lumumba, and Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

The conference promises to tackle tough questions on democracy in the digital age, economic sovereignty, electoral integrity, and indigenous development models.

Godson Nwankwo, Programme Director at CYPA Africa, said during a separate interview that ICAD 2025 would probe electoral reforms from an African perspective.

“If we’re going to deliver governance that’s responsible,” he noted, “we must first get our electoral systems right.”

Push for Electoral Reform

According to Nwankwo, one session will specifically address how Africa can create credible elections rooted in its own cultural heritage. But it’s more than elections.

“We’re not throwing away democracy, but we’re saying let’s have a version—Afro-democracy—that fits our values.

"Let’s revisit indigenous systems like the Umuna in the South, where families and elders share responsibility in decision-making," Nwankwo added.

Iyama echoed this sentiment, declaring, “Africa is not a charity project. Africa is a global engine… Our financial sovereignty is key to our political liberation.”