I won’t dwell on past controversies, focus on tasks ahead – New Lagos Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, says she will not dwell on past controversies but focus on the pressing legislative tasks ahead. Meranda said this during her inaugural speech as the new speaker on Friday at the assembly’s complex in Ikeja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Meranda replaced the former speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, following his Impeachment on Monday over alleged abuse of office and financial impropriety.
Meranda said the new House of assembly under her leadership would focus more on passing bills that would ensure the people of the state enjoyed the dividends of democracy. The speaker said part of her priorities was also to deliver a better legislative service to the people of the state.
She added that under her leadership, she would ensure a more inclusive democracy where every citizen feels valued, respected and empowered in the state. Meranda said she would also prioritise the needs of the constituents in the state through her colleagues. She said;
Dear colleagues, we have a lot to do to achieve this vision. There is no stigmatisation among us. We are women, and that is where we derive the strength to take beautiful steps.
The onus is therefore on us to focus on several key areas. Strengthening legislative independence will be a top priority, ensuring that our institutions remain robust and substance-driven.
We will promote transparency and accountability in governance, ensuring that our actions are guided by the principles of integrity, fairness and justice.
As we begin this new chapter, let us be reminded that we are not just lawmakers, but also leaders.
We must lead by example, demonstrating the values of integrity, transparency and accountability that we expect from others.
As Speaker, I commit to prioritising the needs of our constituents through you. We will work to ensure that their voices are heard, their concerns are addressed and their welfare is protected
Meranda assured her colleagues that her leadership would work with them towards making the state better. She added;
Be rest assured that we are all going to work together in this current commitment to achieve our lofty and abode vision for the state
Meranda also said she would listen to ideas, respond to concerns and work collaboratively with everyone to address the challenges in the state. The new speaker also lawmakers to demonstrate leadership and service to win the confidence of constituents.
Also read: Obasa’s political career in shambles as Tinubu meeting blocked - EFCC awaits return from US