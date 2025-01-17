I won’t dwell on past controversies, focus on tasks ahead – New Lagos Speaker

Dear colleagues, we have a lot to do to achieve this vision. There is no stigmatisation among us. We are women, and that is where we derive the strength to take beautiful steps.

The onus is therefore on us to focus on several key areas. Strengthening legislative independence will be a top priority, ensuring that our institutions remain robust and substance-driven.

We will promote transparency and accountability in governance, ensuring that our actions are guided by the principles of integrity, fairness and justice.

As we begin this new chapter, let us be reminded that we are not just lawmakers, but also leaders.

We must lead by example, demonstrating the values of integrity, transparency and accountability that we expect from others.

As Speaker, I commit to prioritising the needs of our constituents through you. We will work to ensure that their voices are heard, their concerns are addressed and their welfare is protected