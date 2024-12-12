'I stand by what I said' – UK's Kemi Badenoch fires back at Nigeria's VP Shettima

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, has reaffirmed her controversial remarks about Nigeria, rejecting criticisms from Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The British politician, known for her forthrightness, described Nigeria as a “socialist nation brimming with thieving politicians and insecurity” in an earlier statement.

Badenoch’s comments drew sharp criticism from Shettima, prompting a firm response through her spokesperson.

“Kemi is not interested in doing Nigeria’s PR; she is the leader of the opposition in the UK. She tells the truth. She tells it like it is. She’s not going to couch her words, and she stands by what she says,” the spokesperson declared.

Badenoch, born Olukemi Adegoke, has consistently highlighted her Nigerian heritage while addressing systemic challenges within the country.

Her critical stance has sparked debates, with some accusing her of undermining Nigeria’s global image.

In her rebuttal, Badenoch emphasised candour over diplomacy. “Kemi believes in addressing issues with realism. Sugarcoating won’t resolve Nigeria’s challenges,” her spokesperson added.

Born to Nigerian parents, Badenoch adopted her current surname after marrying Hamish Badenoch, a Scottish banker.