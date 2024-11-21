Governors finalise position on NASS constitution review process

The 36 state governors of Nigeria have pledged their full support for the National Assembly’s (NASS) ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution, highlighting their commitment to fostering collaboration with lawmakers to achieve sweeping reforms.

At a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) held in Abuja on Wednesday night, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, briefed the governors on the extensive scope of the review.

“We informed them that we have received over 161 areas to amend in the constitution and will provide a detailed breakdown in future engagements,” Kalu revealed.

The meeting, described as vital for transparency and inclusivity, sought to align the efforts of state executives with those of the Legislature.

Accompanied by fellow House members, Kalu emphasised that collaboration with the governors was crucial to ensuring the success of the constitutional amendment process.

In addition to constitutional reform, the governors discussed the Federal Government’s planned education reforms with the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

The NGF expressed its readiness to partner with federal authorities to tackle challenges in the education sector, signalling a unified approach to achieving systemic improvements.

A statement by the NGF’s Chairperson reinforced the governors’ determination to see both initiatives through.

“We are resolute in working hand-in-hand with the National Assembly and the Federal Government to achieve these reforms,” the statement read.