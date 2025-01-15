Governor Oborevwori dissatisfied with 6.5km Achalla-Ibusa road, vows sanctions

This will serve as a warning to other contractors. There is no contract work that l will not go and inspect. If you do bad work, we will not pay you. Even if we have paid you, the site engineer will be in trouble.

This government will not tolerate a situation where site engineers connive with contractors to deliver sub-standard projects.

If you want to please me or be my friend as a contractor, do a good job; if you don’t do a good job as a contractor, you can’t be my friend