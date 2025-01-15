Governor Oborevwori dissatisfied with 6.5km Achalla-Ibusa road, vows sanctions

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, says any contractor who executes shoddy jobs in the state would be sanctioned and blacklisted by his administration.
Oborevwori who said this late Tuesday while inspecting projects within the state capital, also said that sanctions would be meted to site engineers who okay shoddy jobs for payment.
The governor who frowned at the poor quality drainage executed by the contractor handling the 6.5 kilometer Achalla-Ibusa Road, a state government project, said his administration would not tolerate any shoddy job.
He disclosed that his decision to inspect the project stemmed from unsatisfactory feedback he had received from individuals whom he had previously sent to evaluate the project.
He said his administration would prioritise road inspection in 2025, as his goal remained to ensure quality road projects worthy of commissioning were constructed in the state.
This year, we are starting with more inspections. The work on Achalla-Ibusa Road is bad, very bad. I have told the Commissioner and the Director that we cannot accept the drainage.
The poor drainage will not affect the stone basing and the asphalting of the road; so, the contractor can continue by taking advantage of the dry season. He said;
This will serve as a warning to other contractors. There is no contract work that l will not go and inspect. If you do bad work, we will not pay you. Even if we have paid you, the site engineer will be in trouble.
This government will not tolerate a situation where site engineers connive with contractors to deliver sub-standard projects.
If you want to please me or be my friend as a contractor, do a good job; if you don’t do a good job as a contractor, you can’t be my friend
The governor also said that his administration would not spend money on projects that would not give value for money spent by residents of the state. He stated;
Starting this January, I have committed to personally inspecting projects, not just in Asaba but across all 25 local government areas.
Any contractor who fails to report to their site or delays the work will face contract revocation. We will re-assign such projects to those willing to deliver.
Our terrain requires us to maximise the dry season for construction. Over the next four months, we aim to complete and commission a significant number of projects.
By the time we reach two years in office, we want to celebrate substantial progress across multiple sectors, including roads, health and education.
The people of Delta have not seen projects yet; there are lots of projects coming. We are going to award more projects this year across all sectors
Oborevwori also inspected the recently completed two-kilometre road leading to the 63 Brigade Barracks of the Nigerian Army in Aboh-Ogwashi.
Other projects inspected include the gully erosion site along the Okpanam-Ibusa bypass, the perimeter fence and road around Asaba International Airport as well as the Kwekagbor Layout, opposite Summit Junction, Asaba.
