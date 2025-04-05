Goldberg Lager Beer honours the coronation of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo

The heartbeat of Yoruba tradition echoes once more as the ancient city of Oyo prepares to crown its 46th Alaafin, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, on April 5th, 2025.

In celebration of this historic moment, Goldberg Lager Beer, the Gold Standard in lager, has proudly aligned with the coronation festivities to honor a golden legacy rooted in royalty, resilience, and timeless heritage.

The Alaafin of Oyo’s throne is the living heartbeat of Yoruba civilisation, a powerful institution that has shaped the political, spiritual, and cultural identity of the Southwest for centuries.

From the days of the Oyo Empire to modern times, the Alaafin remains a respected custodian of culture and tradition, and the throne represents continuity, dignity, and ancestral wisdom.

For Goldberg Lager Beer, a brand deeply rooted in the Southwest and revered for its cultural authenticity, supporting the coronation of the 46th Alaafin is a tribute to the enduring legacy of Yoruba royalty.

It is a way of honoring the past, celebrating the present, and toasting to a future where tradition and excellence go hand in hand, all in line with the brand’s promise of upholding the Gold Standard.

In true Goldberg fashion, the coronation celebration will unfold in regal splendor at Lamamba Hotel, Old Oyo-Ibadan Road, Oyo, by 5 PM, offering an experience truly befitting the Gold Standard of tradition.

Guests will be treated to timeless performances from Fuji legend Saheed Osupa and Apala maestro Haruna Ishola while enjoying an evening filled with cultural pride, exciting prizes, and an abundance of ice-cold Goldberg Lager Beer.

Speaking on the brand’s participation, Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager of Goldberg Lager Beer, shared:

“At Goldberg, we believe in honoring greatness. The Alaafin represents the pinnacle of traditional leadership and cultural heritage in Yorubaland.

"As a brand that stands for excellence and authenticity, it is only right that we play our part in marking this golden moment. This is the crowning of history, and we are here to celebrate it with pride and respect.”

Goldberg’s presence at the coronation of the Alaafin of Oyo cements its position as a companion for those who cherish history while toasting to the future.

As the palace gates open and the city of Oyo beats with joy, Goldberg Lager Beer salutes a new era under the rule of Oba Abimbola Owoade I. May his reign be golden, just as the traditions he now embodies.

_---_