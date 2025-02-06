'No girl should suffer this': Gender advocate demands end to female genital mutilation

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) remains a pressing human rights issue in Nigeria, with devastating health implications for women and girls.

Despite sustained global and local efforts, the practice continues at an alarming rate. Human rights lawyer and gender advocate Barr. Juliet Isi Ikhayere Asekomeh has called for urgent action to break the cycle of this deeply entrenched tradition.

Recent studies reveal that 40% of mutilated women continue the practice with their daughters, underscoring the urgent need for sustained advocacy and intervention.

“FGM is not just a health issue; it is a social convention deeply rooted in cultural norms and beliefs,” Asekomeh stated.

In her recent piece, she stated that the persistence of FGM in Nigeria is largely influenced by cultural and social factors. Some women who have undergone the practice do not see it as harmful, especially when performed by medical personnel.

In conservative communities, mothers justify it as a means of ensuring marital fidelity and premarital virginity. However, Asekomeh argues that these justifications only serve to perpetuate gender-based violence and inequality.

“The physical, psychological, and emotional toll of FGM cannot be overstated. It has no health benefits and leads to severe complications, including chronic pain, infections, childbirth difficulties, and psychological trauma. This practice is a violation of human rights and a major barrier to gender equality,” she said.

Asekomeh outlined a multi-faceted approach to tackling FGM in Nigeria, starting with education and awareness campaigns.

“Empowering communities with accurate information is crucial. We must engage community leaders, religious institutions, and local organisations to challenge the norms sustaining this harmful tradition,” she explained.

She also emphasised the need for stronger legal reforms and enforcement, stating that “Laws against FGM must not just exist on paper. We need effective implementation and grassroots advocacy to ensure offenders are held accountable.”

Support for survivors is another key aspect of the fight against FGM. Asekomeh called for increased access to medical care, psychological counselling, and economic empowerment programs to help victims rebuild their lives.

Engaging men and boys

Engaging men and boys in the conversation is also vital. “We cannot achieve lasting change without male allies. Men and boys must understand the harm caused by FGM and actively support its eradication,” she stated.

Furthermore, she advocated for whistleblowing protections, noting that, “The idea of ‘see something, say something’ must be incorporated into our laws, ensuring that those who report FGM cases receive protection from retaliation.”

Asekomeh remains resolute in her commitment to ending FGM in Nigeria and across Africa.

“My vision is a society where no girl has to endure the physical and emotional scars of FGM. This fight is not just for women—it is for everyone who believes in justice and equality.”

She urged collective action, calling on policymakers, activists, and community members to unite in ending this harmful practice.